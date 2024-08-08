MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka raises security concerns over England test series amid UK riots

Sri Lankan players already in England for training before the three-match test series have asked their cricket board for better arrangements as they do not have a security plan before the entire test squad reaches London on Sunday.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 23:02 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
Anti-racism counter protesters hold placards ahead of a potential anti-immigration protest on August 7, 2024 in Walthamstow, United Kingdom. A series of anti-immigrant protests and riots have swept the country in the week after a deadly knife attack in Southport, England, fuelled by false rumours that the suspect was an asylum seeker.
Anti-racism counter protesters hold placards ahead of a potential anti-immigration protest on August 7, 2024 in Walthamstow, United Kingdom. A series of anti-immigrant protests and riots have swept the country in the week after a deadly knife attack in Southport, England, fuelled by false rumours that the suspect was an asylum seeker.
infoIcon

Anti-racism counter protesters hold placards ahead of a potential anti-immigration protest on August 7, 2024 in Walthamstow, United Kingdom. A series of anti-immigrant protests and riots have swept the country in the week after a deadly knife attack in Southport, England, fuelled by false rumours that the suspect was an asylum seeker.

Sri Lanka has raised security concerns with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) amid the ongoing anti-immigrant riots in Britain, with players requesting increased security ahead of its upcoming test series against England.

Sri Lankan players already in England for training before the three-match test series have asked their cricket board for better arrangements as they do not have a security plan before the entire test squad reaches London on Sunday.

“Most of the issues seem not to be close to where we are but everyone is still a little concerned,” a Sri Lankan player in England told ESPNcricinfo. “We can’t go out to dinner or do anything like that. Mostly we stay in the hotel. No one wants to run into trouble and get beaten up.

“We’ve asked the board to try and ask for some security for us until the main team arrives, but we haven’t heard anything back yet,” the player added.

Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda said he raised the security issues with the ECB after reading reports of unrest in Manchester, where the first test is scheduled.

“I raised the issue with them, and the ECB responded very quickly and sent us their comprehensive security arrangements,” Halangoda told ESPNcricinfo. “We’ll be having a security liaison on the tour from them as well.”

In 2022, Sri Lanka was in a similar position to England today, when Australia and Pakistan raised ethical concerns over touring the crisis-hit island nation for a bilateral series.

The political unrest also shifted that year’s Asia Cup to the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka will begin its three-match test series against England on August 21 at Old Trafford.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

England /

England vs Sri Lanka

