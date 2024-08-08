Paris 2024 Olympics: Judith Forca helps Spain tops the Netherlands in women’s water polo semifinals

Judith Forca scored five times in regulation and made her attempt in the penalty shootout, helping Spain beat the Netherlands 19-18 on Thursday in the women’s water polo semifinals at the Paris Olympics.

Bea Ortiz, Elena Ruiz, Paula Crespi and Maica García Godoy also converted as Spain went 5 for 5 in the tiebreaker. Goalkeeper Martina Terre stopped Brigitte Sleeking’s penalty shot before García Godoy closed out the win.

Spain improved to 6-0 as it goes for the country’s first gold medal in women’s water polo. It lost to the United States in the final in London and Tokyo.

“We don’t want another silver. We’re just here for the gold,” Anni Espar Llaquet said. “It’s been a long way. It’s been a tough way to get here.

“We have one more game, we have dreamed about this for a few years, and I think it’s our time to shine.”

The U.S., which lost 13-11 to Spain on July 29, faces Australia in Thursday’s second semifinal. The gold-medal match is on Saturday at Paris La Defense Arena.

Simone van de Kraats had four goals for the Netherlands, which beat Spain 8-7 for the European championship in January. Vivian Sevenich, Nina Ten Broek, Lieke Rogge and Kitty Lynn Joustra each scored twice.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: 16-year-old US sprinter Quincy Wilson is in line to run in Olympic 4x400 relay

The Netherlands got off to a shaky start and Forca scored to make it 6-1 at the end of the first quarter. But Spain looked a little stagnant on offense in the third period, and the Netherlands began to rally.

Ten Broek converted a couple of well-placed lobs, and the game was tied at 11 after three.

“I’m sad that we lost the game, but if you saw the beginning of the game, nobody believed that we could tie the game and almost win it,” said Sabrina van der Sloot of the Netherlands. “So I’m really proud of my team and the way we fought back.”

García Godoy muscled one home from in front with 30 seconds remaining, lifting Spain to a 14-13 lead. The Netherlands then had goalkeeper Laura Aarts join the attack and Sleeking wiggled free for the tying goal in the final seconds, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

“It happens. You have very good momentum, and you have bad momentum,” Espar Llaquet said. “Being able to believe and keep cheering one another on was the key.”