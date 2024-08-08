MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: 16-year-old US sprinter Quincy Wilson is in line to run in Olympic 4x400 relay

According to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, the youngest U.S. male in Olympic track was Arthur Newton, who ran the steeplechase in 1904 at age 17.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 20:14 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Quincy Wilson competes in the men’s 400 meter final at Paris 2024 Olympics at the age of 16.
Quincy Wilson competes in the men’s 400 meter final at Paris 2024 Olympics at the age of 16. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Quincy Wilson competes in the men’s 400 meter final at Paris 2024 Olympics at the age of 16. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Quincy Wilson is in line to race for the Americans in the men’s 4x400 meter relay on Friday, which would make the 16-year-old the youngest male to compete for the U.S. track team.

Wilson posted on his Instagram page a picture of himself with the reminder to “tune in at 5:05 a.m. Friday morning” (on the U.S. East Coast) for the men’s relay.

At the Olympic trials earlier this summer, Wilson broke the under-18 world record twice with times of 44.66 and 44.59 that put him in the final of the 400 meters. He finished sixth there and was later chosen as part of the U.S. relay pool for the Olympics.

“I’m 16 years old running grown-man times,” Wilson said at trials.

According to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, the youngest U.S. male in Olympic track was Arthur Newton, who ran the steeplechase in 1904 at age 17. Jim Ryun was 17 when he qualified for his first Olympics in 1964, and Erriyon Knighton was 17 when he made it to Tokyo three years ago.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: 16-year-old US sprinter Quincy Wilson is in line to run in Olympic 4x400 relay
    AP
  2. Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold medal, best performances, year-wise progression
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India wins bronze in men’s hockey; Aman Sehrawat’s 57kg wrestling semifinal at 9:45 PM; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sreejesh after winning Paris Olympics bronze in farewell match: This is the best way to finish
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: 16-year-old US sprinter Quincy Wilson is in line to run in Olympic 4x400 relay
    AP
  2. Sreejesh after winning Paris Olympics bronze in farewell match: This is the best way to finish
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: India dedicates hockey bronze medal to Sreejesh, says Manpreet Singh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain women eye consolation bronze medal against rival Germany
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet all 16 members of Indian men’s hockey team which won bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: 16-year-old US sprinter Quincy Wilson is in line to run in Olympic 4x400 relay
    AP
  2. Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold medal, best performances, year-wise progression
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India wins bronze in men’s hockey; Aman Sehrawat’s 57kg wrestling semifinal at 9:45 PM; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sreejesh after winning Paris Olympics bronze in farewell match: This is the best way to finish
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment