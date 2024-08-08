MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Morocco beats Egypt 6-0 to win bronze

Ezzalzouli opened the scoring with a superb shot into the top corner after 23 minutes, before the tournament’s top scorer Rahimi doubled the lead three minutes later.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 22:50 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrates scoring sixth goal against Egypt in Paris 2024 olympics to claim the bronze medal.
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrates scoring sixth goal against Egypt in Paris 2024 olympics to claim the bronze medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrates scoring sixth goal against Egypt in Paris 2024 olympics to claim the bronze medal.

Morocco claimed the bronze medal at the Olympic men’s football tournament with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt in Nantes on Thursday.

Morocco, which lost 2-1 to Spain in the semifinals, bounced back with the biggest win in the tournament to reach an Olympic podium for the first time thanks two a Soufiane Rahimi double, and strikes from Abde Ezzalzouli, Bilal El Khannouss, Akram Nakach and Achraf Hakimi.

ALSO READ | Portugal’s Pepe retires from football

Ezzalzouli opened the scoring with a superb shot into the top corner after 23 minutes, before the tournament’s top scorer Rahimi doubled the lead three minutes later with a fine header from Ezzalzouli’s cross.

El Khannouss got on the scoresheet six minutes into the second half with a great low finish after a solo run into the centre of the box and Rahimi netted his eighth Olympic goal to make it 4-0.

Defender Nakach tapped in from Rahimi’s pass and captain Hakimi completed the rout with a terrific free kick three minutes from time.

