Paris 2024 Olympics: Morocco beats Egypt 6-0 to win bronze

Morocco claimed the bronze medal at the Olympic men’s football tournament with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt in Nantes on Thursday.
Morocco, which lost 2-1 to Spain in the semifinals, bounced back with the biggest win in the tournament to reach an Olympic podium for the first time thanks two a Soufiane Rahimi double, and strikes from Abde Ezzalzouli, Bilal El Khannouss, Akram Nakach and Achraf Hakimi.
Ezzalzouli opened the scoring with a superb shot into the top corner after 23 minutes, before the tournament’s top scorer Rahimi doubled the lead three minutes later with a fine header from Ezzalzouli’s cross.
El Khannouss got on the scoresheet six minutes into the second half with a great low finish after a solo run into the centre of the box and Rahimi netted his eighth Olympic goal to make it 4-0.
Defender Nakach tapped in from Rahimi’s pass and captain Hakimi completed the rout with a terrific free kick three minutes from time.
