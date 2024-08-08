MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain women eye consolation bronze medal against rival Germany

Spain fought back to survive on penalties against Colombia in the quarterfinals but its hopes of a gold medal were shattered when it crashed out 4-2 to Brazil in the semifinals.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 19:45 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain players looks dejected after semifinal loss against Brazil in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Spain players looks dejected after semifinal loss against Brazil in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Spain players looks dejected after semifinal loss against Brazil in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World champion Spain women hope to bounce back from their shock semifinal exit at the Olympic women’s football tournament when they take on Germany for the bronze medal in Lyon on Friday.

Spain fought back to survive on penalties against Colombia in the quarterfinals but its perfect Olympic run and hopes of a gold medal were shattered when it crashed out 4-2 to Brazil in the semifinals in Marseille.

Despite missing out on the final, Montse Tome’s side could end their maiden Olympic campaign on a high by reaching the podium.

“When you lose, the most important thing is to learn,” Spain midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati said after Tuesday’s defeat.

“Obviously, we wanted the gold, but we have the opportunity to go for bronze and we’re going to go 100 percent for it.”

Spain will have to beat 2016 champions Germany, a team they had never overcome at senior level.

Germany could not avenge its group stage defeat by the United States and lost again to the four-times champion in extra time at Lyon Stadium. It will now look for a fourth Olympic bronze.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain hopes to cap dominant performances with Olympic gold over host France

The Germans will have additional motivation to prevail over the Spaniards and help their 73-year-old coach Horst Hrubesch clinch a medal in his final game at the helm.

“We definitely want to get a medal, then we can go to Paris for the closing ceremony in good spirits and just enjoy it.” forward Klara Buhl said.

It will be the eighth meeting between Spain and Germany, with the most recent being at the 2022 European Championship where “La Roja” lost 2-0.

