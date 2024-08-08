Chelsea signs teenage Argentine defender from Boca Juniors and loans him back for the season

Chelsea signed defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee on Thursday and loaned him back to the Argentine side for the 2024-25 season.
The 19-year-old Anselmino signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea after making 10 senior appearances for Boca since making his professional debut in June 2023.
Anselmino became Chelsea’s eighth signing of this transfer window.
Newcastle signed Denmark Under-21 striker William Osula from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old Osula played 21 times for Sheffield United in the Premier League as the team was relegated last season, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Derby in the third tier.
Osula began his career in the youth set-up of his hometown club, FC Copenhagen.
