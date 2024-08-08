MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea signs teenage Argentine defender from Boca Juniors and loans him back for the season

The 19-year-old Anselmino signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea after making 10 senior appearances for Boca since making his professional debut in June 2023.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 19:25 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Anselmino became Chelsea’s eighth signing of this transfer window.
FILE PHOTO: Anselmino became Chelsea’s eighth signing of this transfer window. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Anselmino became Chelsea’s eighth signing of this transfer window. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea signed defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee on Thursday and loaned him back to the Argentine side for the 2024-25 season.

The 19-year-old Anselmino signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea after making 10 senior appearances for Boca since making his professional debut in June 2023.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics- France’s story already a success, says an emotional Henry

Anselmino became Chelsea’s eighth signing of this transfer window.

Newcastle signed Denmark Under-21 striker William Osula from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old Osula played 21 times for Sheffield United in the Premier League as the team was relegated last season, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Derby in the third tier.

Osula began his career in the youth set-up of his hometown club, FC Copenhagen.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Boca Juniors /

Aaron Anselmino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh retires on a high after India wins consecutive hockey bronze medals since 1972
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission
    Reuters
  4. India wins hockey bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics, beats Spain 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, India wins back-to back bronze medal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea signs teenage Argentine defender from Boca Juniors and loans him back for the season
    AP
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan hands 6-0 drubbing to Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  3. MBSG 6-0 IAFFT highlights, Durand Cup 2024: New signings and old faces combine for Mohun Bagan’s 6-0 over against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami to face Toronto in Leagues Cup with Messi still out
    AFP
  5. Gibraltar chants: Spain’s Morata and Rodri banned for one match by UEFA over Euro celebrations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh retires on a high after India wins consecutive hockey bronze medals since 1972
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission
    Reuters
  4. India wins hockey bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics, beats Spain 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, India wins back-to back bronze medal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment