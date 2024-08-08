MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan hands 6-0 drubbing to Indian Air Force

Substitute Anirudh Thapa scored within three minutes of coming off the bench after he thumped in a half-volley from the edge of the box.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 18:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Greg Stewart combined well with Jason Cummings to score for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Indian Air Force during a Durand Cup 2024 group stage match.
Greg Stewart combined well with Jason Cummings to score for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Indian Air Force during a Durand Cup 2024 group stage match. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu
infoIcon

Greg Stewart combined well with Jason Cummings to score for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Indian Air Force during a Durand Cup 2024 group stage match. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant brushed aside the Indian Air Force Football Team 6-0 on Thursday in a Durand Cup 2024 group stage match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

While Jason Cummings scored a brace, new signings Tom Aldred and Greg Stewart were also on the scoresheet. India internationals Liston Colaco and Sahal Abdul Samad were on song, with the former scoring once and the latter setting up two.

Substitute Anirudh Thapa scored within three minutes of coming off the bench after he thumped in a half-volley from the edge of the box.

More to follow.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Durand Cup /

Durand Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 0-1 ESP, India trails as Miralles scores for Spain via penalty stroke- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. MBSG 6-0 IAFFT highlights, Durand Cup 2024: New signings and old faces combine for Mohun Bagan’s 6-0 win against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan hands 6-0 drubbing to Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iran defector loses to old friend and former taekwondo teammate at Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India 0-1 Spain in bronze medal match; Aman Sehrawat through to semifinals of 57kg wrestling; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan hands 6-0 drubbing to Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  2. MBSG 6-0 IAFFT highlights, Durand Cup 2024: New signings and old faces combine for Mohun Bagan’s 6-0 win against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami to face Toronto in Leagues Cup with Messi still out
    AFP
  4. Gibraltar chants: Spain’s Morata and Rodri banned for one match by UEFA over Euro celebrations
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid edges Chelsea while AC Milan wins on penalties against Barcelona
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 0-1 ESP, India trails as Miralles scores for Spain via penalty stroke- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. MBSG 6-0 IAFFT highlights, Durand Cup 2024: New signings and old faces combine for Mohun Bagan’s 6-0 win against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan hands 6-0 drubbing to Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iran defector loses to old friend and former taekwondo teammate at Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India 0-1 Spain in bronze medal match; Aman Sehrawat through to semifinals of 57kg wrestling; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment