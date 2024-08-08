Mohun Bagan Super Giant brushed aside the Indian Air Force Football Team 6-0 on Thursday in a Durand Cup 2024 group stage match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

While Jason Cummings scored a brace, new signings Tom Aldred and Greg Stewart were also on the scoresheet. India internationals Liston Colaco and Sahal Abdul Samad were on song, with the former scoring once and the latter setting up two.

Substitute Anirudh Thapa scored within three minutes of coming off the bench after he thumped in a half-volley from the edge of the box.

More to follow.