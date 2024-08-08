MagazineBuy Print

Portugal’s Pepe retires from football

Pepe’s last game came at Euro 2024, where Portugal were defeated by France on penalties in the quarter-finals, and he became the oldest player to appear at a Euro finals.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 21:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Portugal’s Pepe in Euro 2024.
File Photo: Portugal's Pepe in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Portugal’s Pepe in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Portugal defender Pepe has retired from football, the 41-year-old said on Thursday.

Pepe’s last game came at Euro 2024, where Portugal were defeated by France on penalties in the quarter-finals, and he became the oldest player to appear at a European Championship finals tournament.

“I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey,” an emotional Pepe said in a video on social media which looked back on his career.

“I can’t help but also thank all the presidents who bet and believed in me to be able to perform my work. To all the employees of all the clubs I’ve been to, who are the soul and essence of the clubs and the national team.

“And I want to thank everyone in the background. I want to leave a thank you and a hug of gratitude for all of you. And thank you all very much.”

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain hopes to cap dominant performances with Olympic gold over host France

He made 141 appearances for his country, winning the Euros in 2016, and spent 10 seasons at Real Madrid where he won three LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies, as well as two FIFA Club World Cups.

Pepe joined the Spanish side in 2007 from Porto, and returned to the Portuguese club in 2019 where he remained until the end of his career, winning four Primeira Liga titles across his two spells at the club. 

Pepe’s career achievements
PORTO
Primeira Liga: 2005–06, 2006–07, 2019–20, 2021–22
Taça de Portugal: 2005–06, 2019–20, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24
Taça da Liga: 2022–23
Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira: 2006, 2020, 2022
Intercontinental Cup: 2004
REAL MADRID
La Liga: 2007–08, 2011–12, 2016–17
Copa del Rey: 2010–11, 2013–14
Supercopa de Espana: 2008, 2012
UEFA Champions League: 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17
UEFA Super Cup: 2014
FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016
BESIKTAS
Turkish Super Cup runner-up: 2017
PORTUGAL
UEFA European Championship: 2016
UEFA Nations League: 2018–19[108]

