Paris Olympics 2024: Britain’s Aldridge wins women’s kiteboarding gold

Lauriane Nolot of France claimed silver, with Annelous Lammerts of the Netherlands picking up bronze.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 21:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Eleanor Aldridge of Britain in action.
Eleanor Aldridge of Britain in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Eleanor Aldridge of Britain in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge won the first-ever Olympic kiteboarding gold on Thursday, with Lauriane Nolot of France securing silver and Annelous Lammerts of the Netherlands the women’s bronze.

Daniela Moroz of the United States came fourth in the first-to-three wins women’s kiteboarding final, with winds holding up for the race on the Mediterranean off Marseille, in which the sailors reached speeds of more than 30 knots.

Aldridge had to overhaul Nolot, who went into the final with two wins under her belt thanks to her performance in the qualifying series, with the British kite sailor only having one.

She took control of the first final race to even up the points with Nolot after a fascinating duel with the Frenchwoman, and in the next race seized the initiative from the start, to lead the other kiteboarders around the course.

The men’s final has been postponed until Friday as the competitors were not able to start by the designated time.

