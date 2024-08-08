Britain’s Ellie Aldridge won the first-ever Olympic kiteboarding gold on Thursday, with Lauriane Nolot of France securing silver and Annelous Lammerts of the Netherlands the women’s bronze.
Daniela Moroz of the United States came fourth in the first-to-three wins women’s kiteboarding final, with winds holding up for the race on the Mediterranean off Marseille, in which the sailors reached speeds of more than 30 knots.
ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Streaming info - When, where to watch javelin throw champion in action?
Aldridge had to overhaul Nolot, who went into the final with two wins under her belt thanks to her performance in the qualifying series, with the British kite sailor only having one.
She took control of the first final race to even up the points with Nolot after a fascinating duel with the Frenchwoman, and in the next race seized the initiative from the start, to lead the other kiteboarders around the course.
The men’s final has been postponed until Friday as the competitors were not able to start by the designated time.
Latest on Sportstar
- Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 — August 8: Aman Sehrawat semifinal bout at 9:45 PM; Anshu Malik loses; Vinesh’s joint-silver appeal verdict underway
- Portugal’s Pepe retires from football
- Paris Olympics 2024: Britain’s Aldridge wins women’s kiteboarding gold
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet all 16 members of Indian men’s hockey team which won bronze medal
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Aman Sehrawat’s 57kg wrestling semifinal at 9:45 PM; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE