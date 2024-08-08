India will have one of its most promising medal prospects in action, at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as Neeraj Chopra will look to defend the men’s javelin throw crown in Paris on Thursday.

When he strides into the Stade de France, it will take the talismanic spear thrower’s broad shoulders to salvage an Olympic campaign that began promisingly but now seems mired in despair. So far, he’s done little that makes it seem the burden is too heavy for him to carry.

The 24-year old will go into the final as the reigning Olympic champion. He’s also the reigning world champion. He also goes into the final with the biggest throw in the qualification round (89.34m). It’s his best throw of the season and over the last couple of years. He achieved it in his very first attempt and looks like he’s more than capable of doing more.

Read the full preview here: Neeraj Chopra looks to defend javelin gold amid India’s dwindling Olympics campaign

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action at the Paris Olympics?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the State de France in Paris, France on Thursday. The competition starts at 11:55 pm IST.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra be in action at the Paris Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympics men’s javelin throw final will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS OLYMPICS