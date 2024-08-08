Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik, Abhinav Bindra and others react as India beats Spain 2-1 to win historic men’s hockey bronze

Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain 2-1 in Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday to clinch its second straight bronze medal at the Summer Games.
Overall, the Men in Blue bagged a record-extending 13th Olympic medal, the most by any team.
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and many others congratulated the team on the historic win.
Here are some of the social media reactions:
Prime Minister of India- Narendra Modi
Hockey India President - Dilip Tirkey
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>TEARS OF JOY! <br><br>Our Indian hockey heroes have done it again! Winning the bronze medal in Paris is more than just a victory, it's a testament to their unwavering dedication, perseverance & passion!<br><br>Congratulations, <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#TeamIndia</a>! You've made us proud! <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#IndianHockey</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BronzeMedal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BronzeMedal</a>… <a href=”https://t.co/as75hQnKh0”>pic.twitter.com/as75hQnKh0</a></p>— Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DilipTirkey/status/1821551061628338648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 8, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>
Olympic gold medallist- Abhinav Bindra
Former India captain- Savita Punia
Former Odisha CM- Naveen Patnaik
