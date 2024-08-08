Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik, Abhinav Bindra and others react as India beats Spain 2-1 to win historic men’s hockey bronze

Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain 2-1 in Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday to clinch its second straight bronze medal at the Summer Games.

Overall, the Men in Blue bagged a record-extending 13th Olympic medal, the most by any team.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and many others congratulated the team on the historic win.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Prime Minister of India- Narendra Modi

A feat that will be cherished for generations to come!



The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics.



Their success is a triumph of skill,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024

Hockey India President - Dilip Tirkey

TEARS OF JOY! 

Our Indian hockey heroes have done it again! Winning the bronze medal in Paris is more than just a victory, it's a testament to their unwavering dedication, perseverance & passion!

Congratulations, #TeamIndia! You've made us proud! #IndianHockey #BronzeMedal… — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 8, 2024

Olympic gold medallist- Abhinav Bindra

The Indian Men's Hockey Team, with courage etched in every stride, you've brought home a bronze medal that shines with the brilliance of gold. To each of you, who donned the tricolor with pride—thank you for giving us a moment that will echo in our hearts for generations.… pic.twitter.com/fSBeKbBQsm — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 8, 2024

Former India captain- Savita Punia

Huge congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team on winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024! A thrilling 2-1 victory over Spain, showcasing the team's grit, determination & collective brilliance! India🇮🇳 celebrates your triumph🏑🥅🥉#TeamIndia#Olympics2024Parispic.twitter.com/CoWv2QVcll — Savita Punia (@savitahockey) August 8, 2024

Former Odisha CM- Naveen Patnaik