Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik, Abhinav Bindra and others react as India beats Spain 2-1 to win historic men’s hockey bronze

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and many others congratulated the team on the historic win.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 22:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrate with teammates after winning the men’s bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
India’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrate with teammates after winning the men’s bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrate with teammates after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain 2-1 in Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday to clinch its second straight bronze medal at the Summer Games.

Overall, the Men in Blue bagged a record-extending 13th Olympic medal, the most by any team.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and many others congratulated the team on the historic win.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Prime Minister of India- Narendra Modi

Hockey India President - Dilip Tirkey

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>TEARS OF JOY! <br><br>Our Indian hockey heroes have done it again! Winning the bronze medal in Paris is more than just a victory, it&#39;s a testament to their unwavering dedication, perseverance &amp; passion!<br><br>Congratulations, <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#TeamIndia</a>! You&#39;ve made us proud! <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianHockey?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#IndianHockey</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BronzeMedal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BronzeMedal</a>… <a href=”https://t.co/as75hQnKh0”>pic.twitter.com/as75hQnKh0</a></p>&mdash; Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DilipTirkey/status/1821551061628338648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 8, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>

Olympic gold medallist- Abhinav Bindra

Former India captain- Savita Punia

Former Odisha CM- Naveen Patnaik

