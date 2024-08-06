Manchester United defender Leny Yoro will return to action in about three months following successful surgery on his foot injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Frenchman Yoro was substituted early in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal last week in Los Angeles along with forward Rasmus Hojlund, who will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.
“Yoro’s rehabilitation starts now and we look forward to the 18-year-old returning to fitness in around three months,” United said in a statement.
ALSO READ | West Ham signs Dutch winger Summerville from Leeds
United signed French 18-year-old Yoro from Ligue 1 side Lille on a five-year contract in July.
Manager Erik ten Hag’s side, which has struggled with injuries for much of last season, has been dealt another blow at the start of its league campaign. The FA Cup winner is set to face league champion Manchester City in the Community Shield on Aug. 10.
Latest on Sportstar
- Manchester United’s Yoro to return in three months after foot surgery
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Women’s Hockey: China upsets Australia, Dutch, Argentina and Belgium also reach semifinals
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 11 Live: USA on top after overtaking China; India 60th
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally after Day 10: USA overtakes China to take top spot in standings; India slips to 60th position
- Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley to step down at end of season
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE