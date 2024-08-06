Manchester United’s Yoro to return in three months after foot surgery

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro will return to action in about three months following successful surgery on his foot injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Frenchman Yoro was substituted early in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal last week in Los Angeles along with forward Rasmus Hojlund, who will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

“Yoro’s rehabilitation starts now and we look forward to the 18-year-old returning to fitness in around three months,” United said in a statement.

ALSO READ | West Ham signs Dutch winger Summerville from Leeds

United signed French 18-year-old Yoro from Ligue 1 side Lille on a five-year contract in July.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s side, which has struggled with injuries for much of last season, has been dealt another blow at the start of its league campaign. The FA Cup winner is set to face league champion Manchester City in the Community Shield on Aug. 10.