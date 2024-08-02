MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Fulham seals five-year deal for Arsenal’s Smith Rowe

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal’s academy, aged just 10 and rose through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 20:07 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Smith-Rowe joined Arsenal's academy, aged just 10 and rose through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.
Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Smith-Rowe joined Arsenal’s academy, aged just 10 and rose through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Fulham has signed England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Premier League rival Arsenal on a five-year contract, it was announced on Friday.

No fee was mentioned for the deal, which will keep Smith Rowe at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2029, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months, was disclosed.

But the BBC estimated the total value of Smith Rowe’s move from north to southwest London could be worth £27 million ($35 million, 32 million euros), plus £7 million in add-ons, with a total of £34 million representing a Fulham transfer record.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal’s academy, aged just 10 and rose through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

But he found game time hard to come by last season as Arsenal finished runner-up to Premier League champion Manchester City, with Smith Rowe pleased to have made the move to Fulham.

ALSO READ: Ten Hag says he prefers short contracts, feels aligned with Man Utd management

“I’m finally here, so I’m really happy for me and my family -- it’s a good moment,” he told FFCtv.

“I’m really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my teammates.”

Fulham finished 13th in the 20-strong Premier League last season but Smith Rowe added: “Listening to the project, speaking to the manager (Marco Silva) and seeing what players we have here already, I think it’s an exciting project for me and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Smith Rowe’s attitude, telling the Gunners’ website: “I’m sad that Emile is leaving us but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly.”

