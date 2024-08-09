MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Onofriichuk in individual all-around final despite attacks drowning out music in training

Onofriichuk said she did not know if her team would even make it to Paris - let alone her coming fourth in the individual all-around qualifying round on Thursday.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 13:32 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Taisiia Onofriichuk competes during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Taisiia Onofriichuk competes during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Taisiia Onofriichuk competes during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine’s Taisiia Onofriichuk received her Olympic rhythmic gymnastics uniform on July 8, the same day Kyiv’s main children’s hospital was blasted by a Russian missile in the deadliest wave of air strikes for months.

The 16-year-old’s team leader said she did not know if they would even make it to Paris - let alone her coming fourth in the individual all-around qualifying round on Thursday.

“We didn’t know if we would even get here, because during the last attack before we left, we thought we wouldn’t survive,” Iryna Blokhina said.

Blokhina said the team had been barely able train because attacks prevented them from concentrating on the music, an essential component of rhythmic gymnastics, in which athletes perform manoeuvres while using hoops, balls, clubs or ribbons.

READ | Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission

They moved to train where attacks were less frequent before driving to Vienna to fly to Paris, she said.

Despite the challenges, Onofriichuk, who started training when she was seven, turned in near-impeccable routines at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris to reach Friday’s final.

She performed her hoop routine to “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, at times moon-walking and doing hand moves from the song’s video, delighting the fans and judges alike.

At one point, she flipped her hoop at least 9 metres in the air before catching it with her feet to the roar of the crowd, contributing to a final score of 135.75.

“This moment means a lot more to me than people can imagine,” Onofriichuk told Reuters, adding that she first fell in love with rhythmic gymnastics as a child after watching a tournament.

“I felt calm inside ... I’m incredibly proud to be representing Ukraine right now, especially during war and the conditions that we’re training in, under bombs and under daily attacks.”

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Related Topics

rhythmic gymnastics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat disqualification, CAS verdict live updates: Hearing on Vinesh’s appeal postponed to 5:30 PM IST; Senior advocate Harish Salve to represent IOA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Onofriichuk in individual all-around final despite attacks drowning out music in training
    Reuters
  3. Joy in Pakistan village as local hero Nadeem spears Olympic gold
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Cycling Track: Crash can’t deny Frenchman Thomas omnium gold, NZ’s Andrews wins keirin
    Reuters
  5. South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji treated in hospital after fainting
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Onofriichuk in individual all-around final despite attacks drowning out music in training
    Reuters
  2. Joy in Pakistan village as local hero Nadeem spears Olympic gold
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Cycling Track: Crash can’t deny Frenchman Thomas omnium gold, NZ’s Andrews wins keirin
    Reuters
  4. South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji treated in hospital after fainting
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japanese wrestling juggernaut Fujinami ambles to freestyle gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat disqualification, CAS verdict live updates: Hearing on Vinesh’s appeal postponed to 5:30 PM IST; Senior advocate Harish Salve to represent IOA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Onofriichuk in individual all-around final despite attacks drowning out music in training
    Reuters
  3. Joy in Pakistan village as local hero Nadeem spears Olympic gold
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Cycling Track: Crash can’t deny Frenchman Thomas omnium gold, NZ’s Andrews wins keirin
    Reuters
  5. South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji treated in hospital after fainting
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment