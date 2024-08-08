MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission

The retired Felix and Fox joined German gymnast Kim Bui and New Zealand tennis player Marcus Daniell, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games three years ago, as the new members of the IOC athletes’ commission following a vote among all competitors at the Paris Games.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 19:26 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Jessica Fox (left) and Allyson Felix
FILE PHOTO: Jessica Fox (left) and Allyson Felix | Photo Credit: REUTERS/AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jessica Fox (left) and Allyson Felix | Photo Credit: REUTERS/AP

Allyson Felix, the United States’ most decorated track and field athlete at the Olympics, and Australia’s Jessica Fox, a double canoe gold medallist at the Paris Games, were among four people elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the body said on Thursday.

The retired Felix, who won 11 track medals in past Games, and Fox joined German gymnast Kim Bui and New Zealand tennis player Marcus Daniell, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games three years ago, as the new members of the IOC athletes’ commission following a vote among all competitors at the Paris Games.

They were elected for a term of eight years ending at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

A total of 29 athletes from 15 different sports stood as candidates in the vote.

Related Topics

Allyson Felix /

IOC /

International Olympic Committee /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh retires on a high after India wins consecutive hockey bronze medals since 1972
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission
    Reuters
  4. India wins hockey bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics, beats Spain 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, India wins back-to back bronze medal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh retires on a high after India wins consecutive hockey bronze medals since 1972
    Team Sportstar
  3. India wins hockey bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics, beats Spain 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of India men’s hockey Olympic medals; India wins 13th Summer Games medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team wins consecutive Olympic Games medals for first time since 1972
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh retires on a high after India wins consecutive hockey bronze medals since 1972
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission
    Reuters
  4. India wins hockey bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics, beats Spain 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, India wins back-to back bronze medal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment