Allyson Felix, the United States’ most decorated track and field athlete at the Olympics, and Australia’s Jessica Fox, a double canoe gold medallist at the Paris Games, were among four people elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the body said on Thursday.
The retired Felix, who won 11 track medals in past Games, and Fox joined German gymnast Kim Bui and New Zealand tennis player Marcus Daniell, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games three years ago, as the new members of the IOC athletes’ commission following a vote among all competitors at the Paris Games.
They were elected for a term of eight years ending at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.
A total of 29 athletes from 15 different sports stood as candidates in the vote.
