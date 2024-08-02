Premier League 2024-25: Injuries rule out Manchester United’s Hojlund, Yoro for weeks

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury and newly signed defender Leny Yoro has been sidelined for three months after hurting his foot, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Manager Erik ten Hag’s side, which has struggled with injuries for much of last season, has been dealt another blow at the start of its league campaign. The FA Cup winner is set to face league champion Manchester City in the Community Shield on Aug. 10.
Both Hojlund and Yoro were substituted early in last weekend’s pre-season friendly against Arsenal and forward Marcus Rashford limped off the field after 62 minutes in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Real Betis in San Diego.
“We have to wait,” Ten Hag said of Rashford’s injury on Friday. “Of course, we don’t (want to) risk going into the season next week already and into an important game.”
United hosts Fulham in the first match of the season on Aug. 16 and will play Liverpool in South Carolina on Saturday in the last game of its pre-season tour of the United States.
