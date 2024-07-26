The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

Saturday’s schedule features medal events in shooting, diving, cycling, judo, skateboarding, rugby sevens, swimming and fencing.

Action also begins in tennis, badminton, rowing, men’s hockey, handball, volleyball, beach volleyball, equestrian, basketball, boxing, water polo, surfing and gymnastics.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — JULY 27 SCHEDULE

LIVE STREAMING INFO When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

