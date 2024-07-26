- July 26, 2024 21:56The Indian athletes all decked up ahead of the ceremony!
- July 26, 2024 21:45News!
Don’t be shocked if you don’t spot members of the Indian men’s hockey team during the Opening Ceremony. The team has decided to focus on its opening group stage encounter against New Zealand which is set to start in under 24 hours from now.
Check out the hockey opener preview below:Clinch gold, make it memorable: The Indian hockey team has its priority clear for Paris Olympics 2024
- July 26, 2024 21:38Not long to go to kickstart the biggest sporting extravaganza!
- July 26, 2024 21:29LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony?
The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.
What time will the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony start?
The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will start at 11 PM IST.
- July 26, 2024 21:26Stay Tuned!!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. Stay tuned for live updates and news from the event which is set to begin at the Austerlitz bridge.
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: West Indies 259/9; Gus Atkinson takes four wickets for England
- SL vs PAK LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Sri Lanka 120/5; Chamari Athapaththu falls for 63
- Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates, Olympic Games: Summer Games’ river parade to begin at 11 PM IST
- Paris 2024: History of the Olympics — How the Summer Games have changed since the first edition in 1896
- Paris 2024: Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars ahead of Olympic Games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE