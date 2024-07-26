MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates, Olympic Games: Summer Games’ river parade to begin at 11 PM IST

Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Follow all the updates and news from the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics being held on the river Seine in Paris on Friday, July 26, 2024. 

Updated : Jul 26, 2024 21:56 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony being held in Paris on Friday, July 26, 2024. 

  • July 26, 2024 21:56
    The Indian athletes all decked up ahead of the ceremony!

  • July 26, 2024 21:45
    News!

    Don’t be shocked if you don’t spot members of the Indian men’s hockey team during the Opening Ceremony. The team has decided to focus on its opening group stage encounter against New Zealand which is set to start in under 24 hours from now. 

    Check out the hockey opener preview below:

    Clinch gold, make it memorable: The Indian hockey team has its priority clear for Paris Olympics 2024
  • July 26, 2024 21:38
    Not long to go to kickstart the biggest sporting extravaganza!
  • July 26, 2024 21:29
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony?

    The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.

    What time will the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony start?

    The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will start at 11 PM IST.

  • July 26, 2024 21:26
    Stay Tuned!!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. Stay tuned for live updates and news from the event which is set to begin at the Austerlitz bridge.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
