CSK Probable XI IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings squad composition, new players, top picks in auction

Team Sportstar
24 December, 2022 15:14 IST
Chennai Super Kings will hinge on all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and new signing Ben Stokes in IPL 2023.

CSK IPL 2023: Here is the probable playing XI for Chennai Super Kings after it bought seven players, including Ben Stokes, at the auction on Friday in Kochi.

Chennai Super Kings bought seven players at the IPL 2023 auction and spent heavily on England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes, making him the joint third -most expensive player in the history of the IPL at INR 16.25 crore. The four-time champion focused on roping in all-rounders, which include Stokes, Kyle Jamieson and Indian uncapped players Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma and Nishant Sindhu. It also secured the services of veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane.

CSK PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (NZ).

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (ENG), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Ben Stokes (ENG), Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

