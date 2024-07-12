MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LA 2028: Additional venues for the Los Angeles Olympic Games revealed

The convention center in downtown Los Angeles, which was used at the 1984 Games as the main press center, will host fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 22:58 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have announced more venues.
FILE PHOTO: The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have announced more venues. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have announced more venues. | Photo Credit: AP

Golf will be played at the famed Riviera Country Club, while sailing and water polo will be held in Long Beach, according to an updated venue plan for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics released on Friday.

Tennis will be held in Carson at the USTA Training Center in Dignity Health Sports Park while rugby sevens, field hockey and cycling track will also be held in Carson.

The convention center in downtown Los Angeles, which was used at the 1984 Games as the main press center, will host fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling. Badminton, and weightlifting will also be held in Los Angeles.

Long Beach, which hosted events at the 1984 Games and rowing at the 1932 Games, will host canoe sprint, handball, marathon swimming, rowing and triathlon.

ALSO READ | Which athlete has won the most medals in Olympics? 

“The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will reflect all that the Los Angeles area has to offer, and with these venue assignments, we’re very proud to bring the Games to many of our vibrant and diverse communities,” said LA28 chief athlete officer Janet Evans.

“The City of Los Angeles will host more Olympic sports than anywhere else, and Carson and Long Beach, which hosted competitions in previous Games, will host more competitions than ever before.

“The venues in these cities are world-class, and provide the ideal conditions for athletes and fans, and we look forward to welcoming them in 2028.”

LA28’s announcement comes after last month it said swimming would be held inside the joint home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers while canoe slalom and softball would be held in Oklahoma City to limit costs.

Organisers will announce additional venue assignments in the months ahead, including for new sports like flag football and cricket that were added since LA28’s original 2017 Bid Plan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Los angeles 2028 /

Los Angeles Olympics 2028 /

2028 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LA 2028: Additional venues for the Los Angeles Olympic Games revealed
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Musetti leads Djokovic 3-2 in second set of second semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to return to the Wimbledon final
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Arshdeep Singh opens up on guidance and disagreements with Bumrah during T20 World Cup 2024
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 12: Shooter Sabeera wins bronze in Shotgun Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. LA 2028: Additional venues for the Los Angeles Olympic Games revealed
    Reuters
  2. Tour de France 2024: Philipsen wins Stage 13 in sprint finish, Pogacar keeps overall lead
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 12: Shooter Sabeera wins bronze in Shotgun Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tour de France 2024: Roglic’s redemption in ruins after latest withdrawal
    AFP
  5. IOC and Saudi Arabia agree on 12-year deal for video gaming Esports Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LA 2028: Additional venues for the Los Angeles Olympic Games revealed
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Musetti leads Djokovic 3-2 in second set of second semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to return to the Wimbledon final
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Arshdeep Singh opens up on guidance and disagreements with Bumrah during T20 World Cup 2024
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 12: Shooter Sabeera wins bronze in Shotgun Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment