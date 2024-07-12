MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton draw: Sindhu, Prannoy get favourable groups; Lakshya to face third seed Christie

The BWF announced that the men’s doubles draw for the Paris 2024 Olympics had been postponed to a later date.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 15:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Having won the silver medal at Rio and the bronze in Tokyo, PV Sindhu will be looking to complete the set with a gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics when the Indian shuttler takes to the badminton court.
Having won the silver medal at Rio and the bronze in Tokyo, PV Sindhu will be looking to complete the set with a gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics when the Indian shuttler takes to the badminton court. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Having won the silver medal at Rio and the bronze in Tokyo, PV Sindhu will be looking to complete the set with a gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics when the Indian shuttler takes to the badminton court. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time Olympic medallist and 10th seed PV Sindhu will face Kristin Kuuba (WR75) from Estonia and Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (WR111) of Maldives at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In men’s Singles, 13th seed HS Prannoy, who will be playing in his first Olympics, has been drawn in Group K where he will face Le Duc Phat (WR70) of Vietnam and Fabian Roth (WR82) OF Germany.

Another debutant in Lakshya Sen will face third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in Group L. Sen will also face Kevin Gordon of Guatemela and Julien Caraggi (WR52) of Belgium.

Women’s doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa has been drawn in Group C alongside fourth seed Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida from Japan.

The Indian duo will also face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong and Australia’s Setyana Mepasa/Angela Yu.

Minutes before the draw was scheduled to be held at the BWF headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the world body announced that the men’s doubles had been postponed to a later date.

“Following a Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) hearing, BWF will conduct the men’s doubles draw on another date yet to be determined,” the governing body said in a statement.

Badminton group stage draw for Indian players at Paris 2024 Olympics
Men’s Singles:
Group K: HS Prannoy (13), Le Duc Phat, Fabian Roth
Group L: Jonatan Christie (3), Lakshya Sen, Kevin Gordon, Julien Caraggi
Women’s Singles:
Group M: PV Sindhu, Kristin Kuuba, Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq
Women’s Doubles:
Group C: Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (4), Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Setyana Mepasa/Angela Yu

