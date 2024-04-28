Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Lineups out; Updates of MBSG v OFC

- April 28, 2024 18:31LINEUPS OUT SOON!!
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total games played: 11
Mohun Bagan wins: 5
Odisha FC wins: 2
Draws: 4
PREVIEW
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be leaning back on its hefty home support for motivation when it meets Odisha FC in the second leg of semifinal 1 of Indian Super League (ISL) 10 to overturn the one-goal lead and qualify for the final.
Odisha FC accomplished a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium barely five days ago, with goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna.
The match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday is expected to be a keen contest, with the host starting as an underdog.
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Indian Super League 2023-24 semifinal leg 2 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, 28 April, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be live-streamed on the OneFootball app for those watching from outside India.
