Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Lineups out; Updates of MBSG v OFC

MBSG v OFC, Live score: Catch the live updates of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semifinal second leg match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Apr 28, 2024 18:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Petratos in action during the semifinal first leg match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Dimitrios Petratos in action during the semifinal first leg match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
Dimitrios Petratos in action during the semifinal first leg match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semifinal second leg match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium.

  • April 28, 2024 18:31
    LINEUPS OUT SOON!!

  • April 28, 2024 18:00
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Total games played: 11

    Mohun Bagan wins: 5

    Odisha FC wins: 2

    Draws: 4

  • April 28, 2024 17:54
    PREVIEW

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be leaning back on its hefty home support for motivation when it meets Odisha FC in the second leg of semifinal 1 of Indian Super League (ISL) 10 to overturn the one-goal lead and qualify for the final. 

    Odisha FC accomplished a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium barely five days ago, with goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna.

    The match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday is expected to be a keen contest, with the host starting as an underdog.

    ISL 2023-24 semifinal: Mohun Bagan SG returns to fortress with hopes of outscoring Odisha FC in second leg

    Odisha FC won 2-1 in the first leg, barely five days ago, but Mohun Bagan will look to turn the tide at home where it lifted the Shield in its previous home fixture.

  • April 28, 2024 17:47
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Indian Super League 2023-24 semifinal leg 2 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, 28 April, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

    The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be live-streamed on the OneFootball app for those watching from outside India.

