Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Lineups out; Updates of MBSG v OFC

PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be leaning back on its hefty home support for motivation when it meets Odisha FC in the second leg of semifinal 1 of Indian Super League (ISL) 10 to overturn the one-goal lead and qualify for the final.

Odisha FC accomplished a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium barely five days ago, with goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna.

The match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday is expected to be a keen contest, with the host starting as an underdog.