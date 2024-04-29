KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match

With 250-plus totals becoming a norm and power-hitters pushing the limit, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will hope to out-bat each other in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

After consecutive wins over Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, DC, with ‘Prince of Kolkata’ Sourav Ganguly in its camp, will be upbeat about avenging its loss.

KKR has lost three of its last five games and will hope to capitalise on DC’s relative lack of batting depth to get back to winning ways.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played on April 29, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match take place?

The toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the Star SportsNetwork in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.