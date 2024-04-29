MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 11:07 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals with Shah Rukh Khan co-owner of team Kolkata Knight Riders after their teams clashed for the first time in this season earlier this month
Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals with Shah Rukh Khan co-owner of team Kolkata Knight Riders after their teams clashed for the first time in this season earlier this month | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals with Shah Rukh Khan co-owner of team Kolkata Knight Riders after their teams clashed for the first time in this season earlier this month | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

With 250-plus totals becoming a norm and power-hitters pushing the limit, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will hope to out-bat each other in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

After consecutive wins over Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, DC, with ‘Prince of Kolkata’ Sourav Ganguly in its camp, will be upbeat about avenging its loss.

KKR has lost three of its last five games and will hope to capitalise on DC’s relative lack of batting depth to get back to winning ways.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played on April 29, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match take place?

The toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match on April 28?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the Star SportsNetwork in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City still has a mountain to climb in Premier League title race, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened in the first leg? FCG v MCFC goals, highlights
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Real Betis and Sevilla draw 1-1 in Seville derby
    AP
  5. Last Word: Money, money, more money!
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024: Cummins defends batting approach; Hussey lavishes praise on Gaikwad
    Mayank
  3. KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024: Gaikwad’s 98 sets up Chennai Super Kings’ 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. CSK vs SRH: Daryl Mitchell equals record of taking most catches in an IPL innings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City still has a mountain to climb in Premier League title race, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened in the first leg? FCG v MCFC goals, highlights
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Real Betis and Sevilla draw 1-1 in Seville derby
    AP
  5. Last Word: Money, money, more money!
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment