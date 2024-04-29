MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thomas Cup: India seals quarterfinal berth with 5-0 win over England

India, which defeated Thailand 4-1 in its opening tie, notched up a second consecutive win to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 12:27 IST , Chengdu - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo - HS Prannoy returned to winning ways, defeating Harry Huang 21-15 21-15 to give India a 1-0 lead.
File Photo - HS Prannoy returned to winning ways, defeating Harry Huang 21-15 21-15 to give India a 1-0 lead. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri
infoIcon

File Photo - HS Prannoy returned to winning ways, defeating Harry Huang 21-15 21-15 to give India a 1-0 lead. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri

Defending champion India sailed to the knockout stage of the Thomas Cup with a 5-0 rout of England in a Group C contest here on Monday.

India, which defeated Thailand 4-1 in its opening tie, notched up a second consecutive win to qualify for the quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy returned to winning ways, defeating Harry Huang 21-15 21-15 to give India a 1-0 lead.

“To give a start to the team is really important, it gives a good boost to the team to go ahead. It is really important to finish off the matches clinically, you saw against Thailand one match was bad for us. So it’s important to finish off the matches clinically,” Prannoy said after his match.

The star pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was stretched to three games by Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the first doubles fixtures before 2022 world champions bronze medallist picked up a 21-17 19-21 21-15 win in one hour five minutes.

Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth recorded a 21-16 21-11 victory over Nadeem Dalvi to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

“Happy with the way both the matches have gone for me (in the tournament). There is a lot of pressure on players to win games. I feel I have played little easier opponents so far. But from now we will face better opponents and I have to be my best,” Srikanth said.

On his recent form, Srikanth said “I’m playing well but not able to pull off the matches. Obviously people will compare how I was playing from 2021-2022. I was in my 20s then.” The second doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then brushed aside Rory Easton and Alex Green 21-17 21-19.

In the final match, 24-year-old Kiran George prevailed 21-18 21-12 over Cholan Kayan to wrap up the fixture.

India will take on group toppers and record 14-time champion Indonesia in its final group fixture on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Thomas Cup /

H. S. Prannoy /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thomas Cup: India seals quarterfinal berth with 5-0 win over England
    PTI
  2. Archer Deepika Kumari re-inducted into TOPS core group ahead of Paris Olympics 2024
    PTI
  3. KKR vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City still has a mountain to climb in Premier League title race, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Thomas Cup: India seals quarterfinal berth with 5-0 win over England
    PTI
  2. Uber Cup 2024: Indian women’s team beats Singapore in second group match, confirms quarterfinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. A Yamaguchi fan, Isharani living her dream in Uber Cup
    PTI
  4. Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion India defeats Thailand in opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uber Cup 2024: Young Indian shuttlers outclass Canada in opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thomas Cup: India seals quarterfinal berth with 5-0 win over England
    PTI
  2. Archer Deepika Kumari re-inducted into TOPS core group ahead of Paris Olympics 2024
    PTI
  3. KKR vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City still has a mountain to climb in Premier League title race, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment