Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion India defeats Thailand in opener

The Indian men’s badminton team defeated Thailand 4-1 in the Thomas Cup Group C opener on Saturday.

The first singles started on a forgettable note as HS Prannoy lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn 20-22, 14-21 in 41 minutes.

Next came in the World No 3 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who faltered in the second game to comeback strong against Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 21-19, 19-21, 21-12.

India took a 2-0 lead when Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen beat Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-12, 19-21, 21-16.

Soon, M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila provided India the much needed victory with their straight set win over Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon with a 21-19, 21-15 scoreline.

It was a mere formality for Kidambi Srikanth, who eased past Saran Jamsri 21-9, 21-5 in less than 3o minutes.