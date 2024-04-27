MagazineBuy Print

Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion India defeats Thailand in opener

The Indian men’s badminton team defeated Thailand 4-1 in the Thomas Cup Group C opener on Saturday.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 19:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty in action.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian men’s badminton team defeated Thailand 4-1 in the Thomas Cup Group C opener on Saturday.

The first singles started on a forgettable note as HS Prannoy lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn 20-22, 14-21 in 41 minutes.

Next came in the World No 3 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who faltered in the second game to comeback strong against Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 21-19, 19-21, 21-12.

India took a 2-0 lead when Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen beat Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-12, 19-21, 21-16.

Soon, M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila provided India the much needed victory with their straight set win over Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon with a 21-19, 21-15 scoreline.

It was a mere formality for Kidambi Srikanth, who eased past Saran Jamsri 21-9, 21-5 in less than 3o minutes.

