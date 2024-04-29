MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 11:14 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders will host sixth-placed Sunrisers Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. 
Kolkata Knight Riders will host sixth-placed Sunrisers Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders will host sixth-placed Sunrisers Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders will host sixth-placed Sunrisers Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

KKR vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 33
Delhi Capitals won: 15
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 17
No result: 1
Last meeting: KKR beat DC by 106 runs at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium - Visakhapatnam on April 3
KKR vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 9
KKR won: 7
DC won: 2
Last result: Delhi Capitals beat KKR bvy 4 wickets on 20 April 2023
KKR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 86
Won: 50
Lost: 36
Last result:
Highest score: 261/6 (20) vs Punjab Kings (April 26, 2024)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 108 in 18.1 overs vs Mumbai Indians (May 09, 2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs DC IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 17 570 40.71 148.43 93*
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 21 568 31.55 123.74 71*
David Warner (DC) 13 474 43.09 140.65 107*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Sunil Narine (KKR) 23 26 6.75 22.61 4/13
Umesh Yadav (DC, KKR) 18 25 7.81 22.00 3/24
Kuldeep Yadav (DC, KKR) 9 15 8.01 16.20 4/14

