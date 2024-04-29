KKR vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Kolkata Knight Riders will host sixth-placed Sunrisers Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

KKR vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 33 Delhi Capitals won: 15 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 17 No result: 1 Last meeting: KKR beat DC by 106 runs at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium - Visakhapatnam on April 3

KKR vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 9 KKR won: 7 DC won: 2 Last result: Delhi Capitals beat KKR bvy 4 wickets on 20 April 2023

KKR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 86 Won: 50 Lost: 36 Last result: Highest score: 261/6 (20) vs Punjab Kings (April 26, 2024) Lowest score (in a losing cause): 108 in 18.1 overs vs Mumbai Indians (May 09, 2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs DC IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 17 570 40.71 148.43 93* Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 21 568 31.55 123.74 71* David Warner (DC) 13 474 43.09 140.65 107*

