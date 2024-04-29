KKR vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Kolkata Knight Riders will host sixth-placed Sunrisers Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
KKR vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 33
Delhi Capitals won: 15
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 17
No result: 1
Last meeting: KKR beat DC by 106 runs at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium - Visakhapatnam on April 3
KKR vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 9
KKR won: 7
DC won: 2
Last result: Delhi Capitals beat KKR bvy 4 wickets on 20 April 2023
KKR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 86
Won: 50
Lost: 36
Last result:
Highest score: 261/6 (20) vs Punjab Kings (April 26, 2024)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 108 in 18.1 overs vs Mumbai Indians (May 09, 2018)
MOST RUNS IN KKR vs DC IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|17
|570
|40.71
|148.43
|93*
|Gautam Gambhir (KKR)
|21
|568
|31.55
|123.74
|71*
|David Warner (DC)
|13
|474
|43.09
|140.65
|107*
MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|23
|26
|6.75
|22.61
|4/13
|Umesh Yadav (DC, KKR)
|18
|25
|7.81
|22.00
|3/24
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC, KKR)
|9
|15
|8.01
|16.20
|4/14
