RR Probable Playing XI IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

Rajasthan Royals added depth to its lineup with the inclusion of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who was a steal at INR 5.75 crore. Holder is more than capable of filling Jimmy Neesham’s shoes, who never really found his feet in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2022 runner-up added to its spin arsenal by roping in Murugan Ashwin and Adam Zampa and also secured former England captain Joe Root, who can anchor the middle-order in testing conditions. Holder’s inclusion means Royals bat deep, with Holder at No. 7, who also doubles up as an able fifth bowling option and third seamer.

RR PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira (SA).

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Joe Root (ENG).

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Jason Holder (WI).

Bowlers: Trent Boult (NZ), KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (WI), Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Adam Zampa (AUS), KM Asif.

(Names in bold indicate players bought at IPL 2023 Auction)