RCB Probable Playing XI IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad composition, new players, top picks in auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a lukewarm IPL 2023 auction, where its most expensive signing was England batter Will Jacks at INR 3.2 crore. Out of its seven signings, three were fast-bowlers, which include England pacer Reece Topley. RCB had retained its core ahead of the auction, and it is difficult to see how any of its new buys will fit into a best possible playing XI. The only slot which looks up for grabs is that of Mahipal Lomror, who will be on his toes after the franchise signed all-rounders Manoj Bhandage and Sonu Yadav.

RCB PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

RCB IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik.

Batters: Faf du Plessis (SA), Finn Allen (NZ), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks (ENG).

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage.

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG), Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley (ENG), Himanshu Sharma.

(Names in bold indicate players bought at IPL 2023 Auction)