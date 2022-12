SRH Predicted Playing XI IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad made full use of its huge purse - the biggest ahead of the IPL 2023 auction - and set about revamping its squad. It has found a potential leader in Mayank Agarwal, who was roped in for INR 8.25 crore, and bolstered the middle-order by securing the services of hard-hitting Englishman Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore). It banked on upcoming Indian talent for arming its arsenal of all-rounders and picked Akeal Hosein and world-class spinner Adil Rashid to complement its vaunted pace battery.

KKR Probable Playing XI IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders squad composition, new players, top picks

SRH PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen.

RCB Probable Playing XI IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad composition, top picks

SRH IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips (NZ), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen (SA).

Batters: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook (ENG).

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma.

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Marco Jansen (SA), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Akeal Hosein (WI), Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid (ENG).

(Names in bold indicate players bought at IPL 2023 Auction)