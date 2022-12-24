KKR Probable Playing XI IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders squad composition, new players, top picks in auction

Kolkata Knight Riders had the smallest purse remaining ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, but managed to make a few clever buys with the resources it had at its disposal. They include Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper N. Jagadeesan, who had a record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. It also picked handy all-rounders in Shakib Al Hasan and David Wiese at base price. The two-time champion has invested heavily in all-rounders but might find itself a little light in the batting department come the next season.

KKR PROBABLE PLAYING XI: N. Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson.

KKR IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), N. Jagadeesan, Litton Das (BAN).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Mandeep Singh.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel (WI), Shardul Thakur, Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), David Wiese (NAM).

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine (WI), Tim Southee (NZ), Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Kulwant Khejroliya.

(Names in bold indicate players bought at IPL 2023 Auction)