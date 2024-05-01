Chennai Super Kings will look to breakaway from the mid-table fight when it hosts Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Wednesday.
Punjab on the other hand will hope to stay within touching distance of the teams above before the do-or-die fixtures kick in.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
CSK vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
CSK vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
MOST RUNS IN CSK vs PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|20
|713
|44.56
|150.73
|100*
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|22
|585
|53.18
|149.23
|79*
|Faf Du Plessis (CSK)
|11
|547
|60.77
|147.83
|96
MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|14
|18
|8.44
|22.05
|3/27
|R. Ashwin (CSK, KXIP)
|17
|17
|7.29
|27.88
|3/23
|Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
|17
|12
|8.03
|36.16
|3/22
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
- LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Stoinis stars again as Lucknow beats Mumbai
- Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semis LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal?
- Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
- Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid comes back to snatch draw at Bayern
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE