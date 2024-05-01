CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Chennai Super Kings will look to breakaway from the mid-table fight when it hosts Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Wednesday.

Punjab on the other hand will hope to stay within touching distance of the teams above before the do-or-die fixtures kick in.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

CSK vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 28 Chennai Super Kings won: 15 Punjab Kings won: 12 Tied: 1 Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 4 wickets (Chennai; 2023)

CSK vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 7 CSK won: 4 PBKS won: 2 Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 4 wickets (2023)

CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 69 Won: 49 Lost: 19 Tied: 1 N/R: 0 Last result: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs (April 28, 2024) Highest score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010) Lowest score (in a losing cause): 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (April 26, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Suresh Raina (CSK) 20 713 44.56 150.73 100* MS Dhoni (CSK) 22 585 53.18 149.23 79* Faf Du Plessis (CSK) 11 547 60.77 147.83 96

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs PBKS IPL MATCHES