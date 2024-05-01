MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers

IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match.

Published : May 01, 2024 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings will look to breakaway from the mid-table fight when it hosts Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Wednesday.

Punjab on the other hand will hope to stay within touching distance of the teams above before the do-or-die fixtures kick in.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

CSK vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 28
Chennai Super Kings won: 15
Punjab Kings won: 12
Tied: 1
Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 4 wickets (Chennai; 2023)
CSK vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 7
CSK won: 4
PBKS won: 2
Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 4 wickets (2023)
CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 69
Won: 49
Lost: 19
Tied: 1
N/R: 0
Last result: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs (April 28, 2024)
Highest score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (April 26, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Suresh Raina (CSK) 20 713 44.56 150.73 100*
MS Dhoni (CSK) 22 585 53.18 149.23 79*
Faf Du Plessis (CSK) 11 547 60.77 147.83 96

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 14 18 8.44 22.05 3/27
R. Ashwin (CSK, KXIP) 17 17 7.29 27.88 3/23
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 17 12 8.03 36.16 3/22

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Chennai Super Kings /

Punjab Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Stoinis stars again as Lucknow beats Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semis LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid comes back to snatch draw at Bayern
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ no-show gifts Lucknow Super Giants a four-wicket win
    Abhishek Saini
  3. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s contentious run out involving Ishan Kishan adds to late drama in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot after win against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK’s Fleming: Dube is going to be an impactful player for India
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Stoinis stars again as Lucknow beats Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semis LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid comes back to snatch draw at Bayern
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment