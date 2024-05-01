CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match

Following its thumping 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings will look to move clear of a tight midfield pack of teams when it takes on a mercurial Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on May 1, 2024.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match take place?

The toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match on April 30?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the Star SportsNetwork in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match online?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.