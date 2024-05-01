MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match in Chennai on Wednesday.

Published : May 01, 2024 07:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni during a practice session.
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following its thumping 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings will look to move clear of a tight midfield pack of teams when it takes on a mercurial Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on May 1, 2024.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match take place?

The toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match on April 30?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the Star SportsNetwork in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match online?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

