MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s contentious run out involving Ishan Kishan adds to late drama in Lucknow

Ayush Badoni’s runout during Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow raised eyebrows.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 23:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants runout by Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians
Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants runout by Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants runout by Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni’s dismissal - runout by Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan - raised eyebrows during the clash between the two franchises in an IPL 2024 fixture in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 19th over with LSG needing  13 runs to win from 12 balls. Hardik Pandya had the ball. His first ball of the over was short and a bit wide outside off. Badoni tried to grab at the ball and then darted for a run. The second was always going to be tough. Ishan collected the ball and missed the stumps in his first shot but got it right in the sewcoind attempt. By then, Badoni dove. The bat was above the ground despite being inside the crease. The third umpire sided with Mumbai Indians with Badoni given out.

Lucknow Super Giants were not happy with that dismissal as Badoni’s aggression was just what LSG needed to see off the chase without too many nerves. He walked after a run-a-ball six including one four.

LSG eventually sealed the win by four wickets and with four balls to spare.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
    AP
  2. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s contentious run out involving Ishan Kishan adds to late drama in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE score, Champions League semifinals: Lineups, BAY v RMA updates, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs MI highlights IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beats Mumbai Indians by four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot after win against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s contentious run out involving Ishan Kishan adds to late drama in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot after win against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK’s Fleming: Dube is going to be an impactful player for India
    Mayank
  4. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav walks off the field after suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
    AP
  2. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s contentious run out involving Ishan Kishan adds to late drama in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE score, Champions League semifinals: Lineups, BAY v RMA updates, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs MI highlights IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beats Mumbai Indians by four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot after win against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment