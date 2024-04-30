LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s contentious run out involving Ishan Kishan adds to late drama in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni’s dismissal - runout by Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan - raised eyebrows during the clash between the two franchises in an IPL 2024 fixture in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 19th over with LSG needing 13 runs to win from 12 balls. Hardik Pandya had the ball. His first ball of the over was short and a bit wide outside off. Badoni tried to grab at the ball and then darted for a run. The second was always going to be tough. Ishan collected the ball and missed the stumps in his first shot but got it right in the sewcoind attempt. By then, Badoni dove. The bat was above the ground despite being inside the crease. The third umpire sided with Mumbai Indians with Badoni given out.

Lucknow Super Giants were not happy with that dismissal as Badoni’s aggression was just what LSG needed to see off the chase without too many nerves. He walked after a run-a-ball six including one four.

LSG eventually sealed the win by four wickets and with four balls to spare.