Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semis LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal?

PSG won another French league title on Monday but the Champions League is the trophy the Qatar-backed club is desperate to finally get its hands on.

Published : May 01, 2024 07:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho exercises during a training session prior the Champions League semifinal first leg match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund.
Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho exercises during a training session prior the Champions League semifinal first leg match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP
Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho exercises during a training session prior the Champions League semifinal first leg match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund faces Paris Saint-Germain, whose star striker Kylian Mbappe is looking to lead the French team to its first-ever UEFA Champions League title in his last season there before a likely move to Madrid.

Germany didn’t have a single semifinalist in each of the last three seasons. In the 2019-20 competition, it had two – Bayern Munich and Leipzig – and Bayern was the eventual champion.

RELATED: BVB manager Terzic provides injury update on Sabitzer, Haller

This season, Bayern and Dortmund have mounted impressive European campaigns while underperforming on the domestic front.

Dortmund is in fifth place in the league so its deep run in Europe has come as something of a surprise.

PSG won another French league title on Monday but the Champions League is the trophy the Qatar-backed club is desperate to finally get its hands on.

And there would be no better way for Mbappe to sign off at the end of the season than by leading PSG to victory in European club football’s elite competition.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE: Mbappe looks for glory in UEFA Champions League title after winning Ligue 1

When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match kick-off?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 1 at the Signal-Iduna Park, Dortmund.
Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match
The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Borussia Dortmund /

PSG

