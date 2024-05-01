Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semis LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal?

Borussia Dortmund faces Paris Saint-Germain, whose star striker Kylian Mbappe is looking to lead the French team to its first-ever UEFA Champions League title in his last season there before a likely move to Madrid.
Germany didn’t have a single semifinalist in each of the last three seasons. In the 2019-20 competition, it had two – Bayern Munich and Leipzig – and Bayern was the eventual champion.
This season, Bayern and Dortmund have mounted impressive European campaigns while underperforming on the domestic front.
Dortmund is in fifth place in the league so its deep run in Europe has come as something of a surprise.
PSG won another French league title on Monday but the Champions League is the trophy the Qatar-backed club is desperate to finally get its hands on.
And there would be no better way for Mbappe to sign off at the end of the season than by leading PSG to victory in European club football’s elite competition.
When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match kick-off?
Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match
