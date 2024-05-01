MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Get the fantasy teams, playing XI predictions and squads for the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai on Wednesday.

Published : May 01, 2024 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shashank Singh in action.
Shashank Singh in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Shashank Singh in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings will host Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

While CSK looks to strengthen its playoffs chances, PBKS would want to keep itself in the fray of qualifications.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for CSK vs PBKS

Chennai Super Kings predicted XI:

Bat 1st:  Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Bowl 1st:  Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player options: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player options: Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary

CSK vs PBKS DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
Jonny Bairstow
BATTERS
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma
ALL ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja
BOWLERS
Matheesha Pathirana, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande
Team Compostition: CSK 6-5 PBKS | Credits left: 12
SQUADS
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Tanay Thyagarajan, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Chennai Super Kings /

Punjab Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Stoinis stars again as Lucknow beats Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semis LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ no-show gifts Lucknow Super Giants a four-wicket win
    Abhishek Saini
  5. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s contentious run out involving Ishan Kishan adds to late drama in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Stoinis stars again as Lucknow beats Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semis LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment