CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Chennai Super Kings will host Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.
While CSK looks to strengthen its playoffs chances, PBKS would want to keep itself in the fray of qualifications.
Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for CSK vs PBKS
Chennai Super Kings predicted XI:
Bat 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
Bowl 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Player options: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner
Punjab Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player options: Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary
