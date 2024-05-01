CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Chennai Super Kings will host Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

While CSK looks to strengthen its playoffs chances, PBKS would want to keep itself in the fray of qualifications.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for CSK vs PBKS

Chennai Super Kings predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Bowl 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player options: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player options: Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary

CSK vs PBKS DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS Jonny Bairstow BATTERS Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma ALL ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja BOWLERS Matheesha Pathirana, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande Team Compostition: CSK 6-5 PBKS | Credits left: 12