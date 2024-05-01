MagazineBuy Print

NBA Playoffs roundup: 76ers fend off Knicks in OT, keep season alive

Tyrese Maxey scored 46 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a tiebreaking layup in overtime as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination with a 112-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Published : May 01, 2024 11:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks.
Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Tyrese Maxey scored 46 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a tiebreaking layup in overtime as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination with a 112-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference series is Thursday in Philadelphia, and if the 76ers can continue to stay alive, the teams will play a seventh game on Saturday in New York. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 40 points.

The Knicks were 28.9 seconds away from closing out the series after Miles McBride’s 14-footer put them up 96-90. Following a timeout, Maxey, who scored a career playoff high in points, converted a four-point play with 25.4 seconds left in regulation. After New York’s Josh Hart split two free throws, Maxey buried a 35-foot trey with 8.5 seconds remaining for a tie at 97.

Maxey made 17 of 30 shots overall and hit seven 3-pointers for the Sixers, who survived Joel Embiid hobbling throughout the game. Embiid added 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists after missing the morning shootaround with a migraine.

Bucks 115, Pacers 92

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis scored 29 points apiece and injury-riddled Milwaukee stayed alive with a victory over visiting Indiana in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

READ | LeBron James focused on family and Paris Olympics after Lakers playoff exit

The Bucks controlled the contest despite both Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) sitting out. Antetokounmpo has missed the entire series and Lillard has sat out the past two games.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 16 points and Myles Turner added 13 for the Pacers. Milwaukee outscored Indiana 64-36 over the two middle quarters to take control. The Bucks pulled within 3-2 in the series.

Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

Evan Mobley blocked Franz Wagner’s attempted layup with 5.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, helping host Cleveland secure a win over Orlando in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell erupted for 28 points, and Darius Garland scored 17 of his 23 points in the first quarter. Mobley collected 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero recorded 39 points and eight rebounds after being limited to just nine points on 4-of-14 shooting from the floor in Game 4.

