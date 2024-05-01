Premier League: Wolves boss O’Neil receives one-match ban for ‘threatening’ behaviour after West Ham defeat

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has been handed a one-match touchline ban and an 8,000 pounds ($9,981) fine for “threatening” behaviour after last month’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham United, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Wolves were left fuming on April 6 when a stoppage-time equaliser from Max Kilman was ruled out by referee Tony Harrington after a VAR check for offside against Tawanda Chirewa, who was in front of keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

O’Neil had described the call as a “scandalous” and “horrendous” decision while Wolves chairman Jeff Shi urged the Premier League and referees’ body to “uphold the integrity” of the league.

O’Neil was charged for “threatening” behaviour after the referee’s call. The FA confirmed that O’Neil has admitted the charge and will not be able to be in the dugout for Wolves’ game at title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday.

“It was alleged that following the completion of the fixture, his language and/or behaviour in or around the match officials’ changing room was improper and/or threatening,” the FA said in a statement. “Mr O’Neil admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.”

After its trip to City, Wolves host Crystal Palace and visit Liverpool in the league.