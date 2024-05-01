MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Wolves boss O’Neil receives one-match ban for ‘threatening’ behaviour after West Ham defeat

O’Neil was charged for “threatening” behaviour after the referee’s call. The FA confirmed that O’Neil has admitted the charge and will not be able to be in the dugout for Wolves’ game at title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday.

Published : May 01, 2024 12:23 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil (left) during the West Ham match.
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil (left) during the West Ham match. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS
infoIcon

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil (left) during the West Ham match. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has been handed a one-match touchline ban and an 8,000 pounds ($9,981) fine for “threatening” behaviour after last month’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham United, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Wolves were left fuming on April 6 when a stoppage-time equaliser from Max Kilman was ruled out by referee Tony Harrington after a VAR check for offside against Tawanda Chirewa, who was in front of keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

O’Neil had described the call as a “scandalous” and “horrendous” decision while Wolves chairman Jeff Shi urged the Premier League and referees’ body to “uphold the integrity” of the league.

O’Neil was charged for “threatening” behaviour after the referee’s call. The FA confirmed that O’Neil has admitted the charge and will not be able to be in the dugout for Wolves’ game at title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semifinal preview

“It was alleged that following the completion of the fixture, his language and/or behaviour in or around the match officials’ changing room was improper and/or threatening,” the FA said in a statement. “Mr O’Neil admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.”

After its trip to City, Wolves host Crystal Palace and visit Liverpool in the league. 

Related Topics

Gary O'Neil /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

West Ham United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Wolves boss O’Neil receives one-match ban for ‘threatening’ behaviour after West Ham defeat
    Reuters
  2. Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked in first round
    PTI
  3. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Hungry for more Kane says it’s not a one-off year with Bayern
    Reuters
  4. NBA Playoffs roundup: 76ers fend off Knicks in OT, keep season alive
    Reuters
  5. Johannes Vetter: An Olympic medal in javelin throw would be much nicer than a world record this year
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Wolves boss O’Neil receives one-match ban for ‘threatening’ behaviour after West Ham defeat
    Reuters
  2. Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at the end of the season
    AP
  3. Manchester City still has a mountain to climb in Premier League title race, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham vs Arsenal: Gunners win 3-2 in North London derby to stay atop Premier League standings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Wolves boss O’Neil receives one-match ban for ‘threatening’ behaviour after West Ham defeat
    Reuters
  2. Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked in first round
    PTI
  3. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Hungry for more Kane says it’s not a one-off year with Bayern
    Reuters
  4. NBA Playoffs roundup: 76ers fend off Knicks in OT, keep season alive
    Reuters
  5. Johannes Vetter: An Olympic medal in javelin throw would be much nicer than a world record this year
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment