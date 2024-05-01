MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Pandya and MI players fined for slow over rate offence against LSG

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 24 lakh after his team’s second slow over-rate offence in the Indian Premier League during the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Published : May 01, 2024 09:58 IST , Lucknow - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate offence against  Lucknow Super Giants.  | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 24 lakh after his team’s second slow over-rate offence in the Indian Premier League during the match against Lucknow Super Giants here.

All the other players, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

MI lost the match by four wickets at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

“Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants on April 30, 2024,” the IPL said in a statement.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 Lac.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” it added.

