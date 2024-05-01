Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 24 lakh after his team’s second slow over-rate offence in the Indian Premier League during the match against Lucknow Super Giants here.
All the other players, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.
MI lost the match by four wickets at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.
READ | Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh to captain; Steve Smith misses out
“Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants on April 30, 2024,” the IPL said in a statement.
“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 Lac.
“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” it added.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024: Pandya and MI players fined for slow over rate offence against LSG
- Sydney’s World Marathon Majors bid boosted by record entry
- LeBron James focused on family and Paris Olympics after Lakers playoff exit
- Manchester United makes more executive changes as Jim Ratcliffe’s new era takes shape
- US Rowing probe: Abuse allegations against former Olympic rower, coach found to be credible
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE