Manchester United makes more executive changes as Jim Ratcliffe’s new era takes shape

Jean-Claude Blanc, CEO of Ratcliffe’s INEOS Sport, will take over as chief executive until former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada takes on the role on July 13.

Published : May 01, 2024 10:12 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

AP
Avram Glazer, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Shareholders of Manchester United, look on from the stands during the Emirates FA Cup semifinal.
Avram Glazer, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Shareholders of Manchester United, look on from the stands during the Emirates FA Cup semifinal. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
infoIcon

Avram Glazer, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Shareholders of Manchester United, look on from the stands during the Emirates FA Cup semifinal. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United announced more changes to its executive structure on Tuesday as the new era under co-owner Jim Ratcliffe continues to take shape.

Interim CEO Patrick Stewart and chief financial officer Cliff Baty will step down at the end of the season by mutual consent, the club said.

Jean-Claude Blanc, CEO of Ratcliffe’s INEOS Sport, will take over as chief executive until former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada takes on the role on July 13.

Baty will be replaced by former INEOS Sport chief financial officer Roger Bell.

“I would like to personally thank both Patrick and Cliff for their support in helping us get to know the club and making us feel welcome and I respect their decisions to now move on as we establish a new management team for the club,” said Ratcliffe, who is one of Britain’s richest people.

The billionaire owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS bought a 25% stake in United in February, and his investment has already seen a host of major changes at the storied club.

Former CEO Richard Arnold stepped down in November and football director John Murtough left earlier this month.

Ratcliffe’s investment, which will eventually rise to a 27.7% stake, has seen him assume control of United’s soccer operations.

INEOS director of sport Dave Brailsford and Blanc have joined the board of the soccer club.

As well as the appointment of Berrada, former City academy director Jason Wilcox has been hired as technical director. Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is another target.

