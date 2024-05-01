MagazineBuy Print

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh to captain; Steve Smith misses out

Mitch Marsh will captain the Australian side for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies from June 1-29.

Published : May 01, 2024 07:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Marsh to captain the Australian side at the T20 World Cup.
Mitchell Marsh to captain the Australian side at the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Mitchell Marsh to captain the Australian side at the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cricket Australia, on Wednesday, announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies from June 1-29.

Mitch Marsh was named the captain, while Steve Smith was out of the World Cup squad for the first time since 2014.

ALSO READ: India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves

Ashton Agar and Cameron Green were selected despite being absent from the T20I circuit for nearly 18 months.

Death-over specialist Nathan Ellis will join the fast bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the squad.

Matthew Wade has been selected along with Josh Inglis as the two wicketkeepers.

The Australian squad is expected to arrive in the Caribbean in late-May and will begin its World Cup journey against Oman, followed by England, Namibia and Scotland.

Australia’s T20 World Cup squad:
Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

