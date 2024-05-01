MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sydney’s World Marathon Majors bid boosted by record entry

Sydney’s bid to join the World Marathon Majors circuit received a boost on Tuesday with the announcement that the 2024 marathon had reached capacity at 24,000 runners.

Published : May 01, 2024 10:35 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Last year’s marathon around the harbour city attracted a record 17,000 runners and more than 100,000 spectators.
FILE PHOTO: Last year’s marathon around the harbour city attracted a record 17,000 runners and more than 100,000 spectators. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Last year’s marathon around the harbour city attracted a record 17,000 runners and more than 100,000 spectators. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sydney’s bid to join the World Marathon Majors circuit received a boost on Tuesday with the announcement that the 2024 marathon had reached capacity at 24,000 runners, the largest field for any edition of the endurance classic held in Australia.

The race, which traces its origins back to the 2000 Olympic Games, is in the second year of an appraisal process that would lead to it joining the Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York marathons in the elite global series from 2025.

“This is a momentous year for the Sydney marathon as we aim to become the next ... World Marathon Major,” race director Wayne Larden said in a news release.

“We are committed to delivering a world class event that Australia is proud of, and we look forward to welcoming a record number of runners and spectators locally, nationally and from around the world to make history.”

Last year’s marathon around the harbour city attracted a record 17,000 runners and more than 100,000 spectators.

Sydney still has a way to go to match the level of interest in some of the more established races. London Marathon organisers announced on Monday they had received 840,318 applications for the ballot to run the 2025 race.

This year’s Sydney Marathon will take place on a new course on the morning of Sept. 15.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Pandya and MI fined for slow over rate offence against LSG
    PTI
  2. Sydney’s World Marathon Majors bid boosted by record entry
    Reuters
  3. LeBron James focused on family and Paris Olympics after Lakers playoff exit
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United makes more executive changes as Jim Ratcliffe’s new era takes shape
    AP
  5. US Rowing probe: Abuse allegations against former Olympic rower, coach found to be credible
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Sydney’s World Marathon Majors bid boosted by record entry
    Reuters
  2. Refugee Olympian Anjelina suspended for suspected doping
    AFP
  3. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Indian Grand Prix: Hima, Toor among top draws, Nayana vs Shalii rivalry expected
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Father of Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen charged with abusing one of his other children: Lawyer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Pandya and MI fined for slow over rate offence against LSG
    PTI
  2. Sydney’s World Marathon Majors bid boosted by record entry
    Reuters
  3. LeBron James focused on family and Paris Olympics after Lakers playoff exit
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United makes more executive changes as Jim Ratcliffe’s new era takes shape
    AP
  5. US Rowing probe: Abuse allegations against former Olympic rower, coach found to be credible
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment