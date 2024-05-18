  1. All CSK needs is a washout. A win of course will guarantee Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men a spot in the last-four stage. In fact even a narrow defeat will be enough.
  2. The task is more uphill for RCB. For instance, if 200 runs are scored in the match, then RCB needs to beat CSK by 18 runs or chase down the total with 11 balls to spare. 