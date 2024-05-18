The IPL 2024 match between RCB and CSK in Bengaluru on Saturday will decide the final playoff spot. But the weather is likely to play spoilsport.

Something to browse through as we keep our fingers crossed: List of IPL matches affected by rain in Bengaluru -

The city woke up to sunny skies but weather forecasts suggest “heavy rain/thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50kph) are very likely” in some parts of Bengaluru on May 18.

IPL playoffs qualification scenarios

All CSK needs is a washout. A win of course will guarantee Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men a spot in the last-four stage. In fact even a narrow defeat will be enough. The task is more uphill for RCB. For instance, if 200 runs are scored in the match, then RCB needs to beat CSK by 18 runs or chase down the total with 11 balls to spare.

Excellent drainage system

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has the best drainage system in the country. The subsurface aeration machine, capable of extracting 10,000 liters of water per minute, is expected to facilitate the resumption of matches within 15 minutes after the rain stops. Read more about it here - Subsurface aeration system

RCB vs CSK Match Preview

RCB has won five matches in a row, and it’s a minor miracle that it is still in contention after once being the favourite to collect the wooden spoon. Read N. Sudarshan’s match preview here - RCB vs CSK