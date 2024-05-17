RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system in focus with rain threat over Bengaluru vs Chennai match

The key IPL 2024 fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 18 is under threat of disruption with several weather forecasts predicting severe rains in Bengaluru on the same day.

As per the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru could witness thunderstorms on Saturday.

What happens if the RCB vs CSK games is washed out?

Currently, CSK is third in the table with 14 points, while RCB closely follows with 12 points, placed sixth. Both teams have one match remaining. If the scheduled match in Bengaluru is affected by rain, both teams will receive one point each, effectively ending RCB’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

ALSO READ | RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast

How good is Chinnaswamy’s drainage system?

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its high-quality drainage system, considered the best in the country. The SubAir system can prepare the ground for play just 15 minutes after the rain stops, no matter how heavy it has been.

The sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, built by SubAir Systems, was introduced in 2017 and can evacuate water from the ground at a rate of 10,000 litres per minute.

The system’s effectiveness was evident in the previous IPL season, when RCB and Gujarat Titans completed a full match despite heavy rain.

“The ICC delegation [ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup] that visited the stadium was most impressed with the SubAir system. Even a big puddle disappears in seconds; it works like magic,” said KSCA vice president B.K. Sampath Kumar last year.

The system was built at a total cost of around Rs. 4.25 crore, with around 4.5 kilometres of pipe length being put into use.