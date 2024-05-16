MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast: Will rain disrupt IPL 2024 match on May 18

Weather experts are foreseeing heavy rainfall from late afternoon to midnight on Saturday, which could disrupt the RCB vs CSK game at least partially.

Published : May 16, 2024 17:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Grounds men at work as Rains stop the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
File - Grounds men at work as Rains stop the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

File - Grounds men at work as Rains stop the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

The key IPL 2024 fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 18 is under threat of disruption with several weather forecasts predicting severe rains in Bengaluru on the same day.

Weather experts are foreseeing heavy rainfall from late afternoon to midnight on Saturday, which could disrupt the game at least partially.

As per the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru could witness thunderstorms on Saturday.

Currently, CSK is third in the table with 14 points, while RCB follows closely with 12 points, placed sixth. Both teams have one match remaining. Should the scheduled match in Bengaluru be affected by rain, both teams will receive one point each, effectively ending RCB’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024 Playoff scenarios explained

If CSK wins against RCB on Saturday, it will qualify for the playoffs. If CSK loses by a margin of under 18 runs, its net run rate will stay higher than RCB’s. If it loses by a larger margin, it will need to rely on SRH losing its remaining games and finishing behind CSK on run rate. In that scenario, both CSK and RCB will qualify.

Chennai Super Kings /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

