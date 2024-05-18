MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs CSK head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match.

Published : May 18, 2024 07:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - RCB’s Virat Kohli plays in action against Chennai Super Kings.
File - RCB’s Virat Kohli plays in action against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
File - RCB’s Virat Kohli plays in action against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday in a direct shootout for an IPL 2024 playoff spot.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RCB vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 33
RCB won: 10
CSK won: 22
No result: 1
Last result: CSK won by 6 wickets (April, 2024)
RCB vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 10
RCB won: 4
CSK won: 5
No result: 1
Last result: CSK won by 8 runs (April, 2023)
RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 90
Won: 42
Lost: 43
Tied: 1
N/R: 4
Last result: Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs (May, 2024)
Highest score: 263/5 (20) vs Pune Warriors India (April 23, 2013)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 82 (15.1) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008)

MOST RUNS IN RCB vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 33 1020 36.42 124.84 90*
MS Dhoni (CSK) 32 751 39.52 144.98 84*
Suresh Raina (CSK) 27 710 35.50 135.49 94*

MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 21 19 6.93 23.11 3/13
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 18 17 7.96 24.29 3/24
Albie Morkel (CSK) 14 16 7.84 22.06 4/32

