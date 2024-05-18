RCB vs CSK head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday in a direct shootout for an IPL 2024 playoff spot.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RCB vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 33 RCB won: 10 CSK won: 22 No result: 1 Last result: CSK won by 6 wickets (April, 2024)

RCB vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM Matches played: 10 RCB won: 4 CSK won: 5 No result: 1 Last result: CSK won by 8 runs (April, 2023)

RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM Matches played: 90 Won: 42 Lost: 43 Tied: 1 N/R: 4 Last result: Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs (May, 2024) Highest score: 263/5 (20) vs Pune Warriors India (April 23, 2013) Lowest score (in a losing cause): 82 (15.1) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008)

MOST RUNS IN RCB vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 33 1020 36.42 124.84 90* MS Dhoni (CSK) 32 751 39.52 144.98 84* Suresh Raina (CSK) 27 710 35.50 135.49 94*

MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs CSK IPL MATCHES