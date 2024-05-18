Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday in a direct shootout for an IPL 2024 playoff spot.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
RCB vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 33
RCB won: 10
CSK won: 22
No result: 1
Last result: CSK won by 6 wickets (April, 2024)
RCB vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 10
RCB won: 4
CSK won: 5
No result: 1
Last result: CSK won by 8 runs (April, 2023)
RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 90
Won: 42
Lost: 43
Tied: 1
N/R: 4
Last result: Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs (May, 2024)
Highest score: 263/5 (20) vs Pune Warriors India (April 23, 2013)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 82 (15.1) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008)
MOST RUNS IN RCB vs CSK IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|33
|1020
|36.42
|124.84
|90*
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|32
|751
|39.52
|144.98
|84*
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|27
|710
|35.50
|135.49
|94*
MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs CSK IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
|21
|19
|6.93
|23.11
|3/13
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|18
|17
|7.96
|24.29
|3/24
|Albie Morkel (CSK)
|14
|16
|7.84
|22.06
|4/32
Latest on Sportstar
- RCB vs CSK head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
- Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Nassr settles for 1-1 draw with Al Hilal after Ronaldo misfires
- IPL 2024: Pooran’s onslaught hands Lucknow Super Giants 18-run win, consigns Mumbai Indians to the bottom of the table
- Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Hilal snatches late equaliser against Al Nassr as Ronaldo misfires
- Italian Open: ‘Concerned’ Djokovic to undergo scans as shock Rome exit follows bottle drama
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE