RCB vs CSK: What win margin does Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to qualify for Playoffs?

IPL 2024: Here are the qualification scenarios for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Published : May 17, 2024 15:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli celebrates after a wicket against Delhi Capitals.
Virat Kohli celebrates after a wicket against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli celebrates after a wicket against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday serves as a potential quarterfinal with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

After 13 games, CSK sits in the fourth and final playoffs spot with 14 points while RCB is sixth with 12 points.

Once staring down the barrel with just one win in eight games, RCB prolonged its contention with five wins on the bounce. The Faf du Plessis-led side also has a positive Net Run Rate that works in its favour.

However, it needs to win the final match by 18 runs or more (if it scores 200) to better CSK’s Net Run Rate and move into the fourth spot. If it bowls first, RCB needs to chase the target with at least 11 deliveries to spare.

Will RCB qualify if the match is washed out?

There are also forecasts of heavy rainfall over Bengaluru on Saturday. If the game is abandoned due to rain, RCB will only manage 13 points from 14 games and will get knocked out.

CSK, on the other hand, has a Net Run Rate of +0.53 as compared to RCB’s +0.39. It goes through to the next round with one point or by narrowing its loss below the above mentioned margins.

