IPL 2024 Points Table Update after SRH vs GT: Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for playoffs after washout against Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad qualfied for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs after its penultimate league match against Gujarat Titans was washed out on Thursday.

With both teams sharing a point each, Hyderabad’s points tally swelled to 15, even as Gujarat languised in eighth position, with 11 points.

Hyderabad became the third team to officially book a spot in the playoffs. The washout on Thursday also eliminated Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants from the playoffs race.

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 13 9 3 19 +1.428 2. Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 16 +0.273 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 7 5 15 +0.406 4. Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 14 +0.528 5. Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 14 -0.377 6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 12 +0.387 7. Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 12 -0.787 8. Gujarat Titans 13 5 7 11 -1.063 9. Punjab Kings 13 5 8 10 -0.347 10. Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 8 -0.271

(Updated after SRH vs GT on May 16)