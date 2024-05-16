MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs GT: Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for IPL 2024 playoffs after washout against Gujarat Titans

SRH gained a point and has 15 points in hand now, enough for it to seal a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Published : May 16, 2024 22:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for IPL 2024 playoffs after Gujarat Titans clash washes out.
Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for IPL 2024 playoffs after Gujarat Titans clash washes out. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for IPL 2024 playoffs after Gujarat Titans clash washes out. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad was washed out due to relentless rain on Thursday.

This meant SRH’s points tally rose to 15, enough for it to seal a spot in the playoffs.

SRH has one game remaining, against Punjab Kings at home on Sunday, and a win will ensure its top-two finish, provided Rajasthan Royals loses its game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH is the third team to qualify for the playoffs, behind Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, and still has a chance to feature in Qualifier 1, on May 21.

With that, only one spot remains in the playoffs race, and Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will fight for it in an all-important clash on Saturday.

