IPL 2024, SRH vs GT: Mixed emotions for Orange Army as Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for playoffs after washout

The only thing that came close to any sort of action was a period of nearly 30 minutes, around 8 PM, when players started their warm-ups and Pat Cummins came out in full gear for the toss.

Published : May 16, 2024 22:49 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others play football as rain delays their match against Gujarat Titans.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others play football as rain delays their match against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others play football as rain delays their match against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: PTI

It was a frustrating yet joyous Thursday evening for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fans as their home team officially qualified for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 playoffs, albeit through a washout against Gujarat Titans here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The only thing that came close to any sort of action was a period of nearly 30 minutes, around 8 PM, when players started their warm-ups and Pat Cummins came out in full gear for the toss.

ALSO READ | India likely to play sole T20 World Cup 2024 warmup against Bangladesh in New York City

But soon, the lush green ground was covered with blue sheets.

Post that, there wasn’t much to do for anyone except wait for the inevitable.

The Shubman Gill-led side, too, was left disappointed as its campaign for this season ended with two consecutive abandoned games. The one at home against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday meant it was eliminated from the playoffs race.

Two teams and a spot left

Hyderabad getting to 15 points also meant that Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are no longer in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

While DC has finished all its league games, LSG will play its final game this season on Friday against Mumbai Indians. 

This has also turned Saturday’s clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings a knockout - the winning team will qualify for the next stage. 

Race to finish second

Still, there is something to play for Sunrisers when they host Punjab Kings later this week, hoping to finish second, behind Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, if Rajasthan Royals wins its last match against KKR, it would finish the league stage in the second spot.

If CSK beats RCB, Punjab beats Hyderabad, and Royals lose their last game, then the men in yellow will end up playing the Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad against Knight Riders.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

