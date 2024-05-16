MagazineBuy Print

India likely to play sole T20 World Cup 2024 warmup against Bangladesh in New York City

As India plays its first three league games in New York, the team wants the warm-up to be played at the same venue to avoid travel.

Published : May 16, 2024 21:25 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Playing the warm-up match in New York will provide India with much-needed knowledge of the conditions.
FILE PHOTO: Playing the warm-up match in New York will provide India with much-needed knowledge of the conditions. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Playing the warm-up match in New York will provide India with much-needed knowledge of the conditions. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI/The Hindu

India’s only warmup game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 is likely to be played against Bangladesh in New York on June 1, the day when Canada will play co-hosts USA in the tournament opener in Dallas.

The 34,000 capacity makeshift stadium at Eisenhower Park was officially launched by legendary sprinter Usain Bolt on Wednesday.

Teams usually play two warmup games ahead of an ICC event but the tight scheduling will not allow all 20 sides to do that ahead of the tournament proper.

The IPL ends on May 26 and less than a week later the T20 World Cup begins.

As India plays its first three league games in New York, the team wants the warmup to be played at the same venue to avoid travel. The other two venues in the USA are Dallas and Fort Lauderhill near Miami.

Playing the warmup in New York will also provide India with much-needed knowledge of the conditions. The stadium, built on a park, was readied in less than five months with construction starting only in January.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters announce special feed for hearing and visually impaired fans

“The scheduling has been really tight for this World Cup and could have been handled better. You needed a longer gap between the IPL final and the World Cup opener. Teams like Pakistan and England will also be playing a bilateral series 24 hours before the tournament starts,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The fourth and final T20 between England and Pakistan is scheduled in London on May 30. It is a given that both teams will only have time for a single warm-up before they begin their campaign.

Pakistan open its campaign against the USA in Dallas on June 6, while England take on Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

A record 20 teams are taking part in the competition, adding to the scheduling challenge. 16 teams took part in the previous edition in Australia two seasons ago.

USA, Canada and Uganda will make their T20 World Cup debut.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

India /

Bangladesh

